(WFSB) -- Former special counsel Robert Mueller is taking center stage at back-to-back capitol hill appearances on Wednesday.
He is testifying before a pair of congressional committees about the findings of his investigation into the 2016 Russian interference in the last presidential election.
Mueller has already warned he won't stray beyond what's already been revealed in his nearly 450-page report.
Stream the hearings here.
Read his opening statements here.
Mueller is, by his own account, “a reluctant witness,” saying his report is his testimony.
His two-year Russia probe ended in May, and those findings were published in a lengthy report that, "did not identify evidence" of a "conspiracy" between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.
However, it did cite 10 instances of "potential obstruction of justice issues involving the president."
At the beginning of the hearing, Mueller dismissed President Donald Trump's claims that his investigation had exonerated the president of obstructing his probe into Russia's efforts to help Trump win the 2016 election.
He described the Russian government's efforts to interfere in American politics as among the most serious challenges to democracy he had encountered in his decades-long career, which included steering the FBI after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Democrats are hoping more will come out on Wednesday in Mueller’s testimony, while Republicans and President Donald Trump feel the Mueller report is old news.
"He owes the American people some answers on some really important questions, like why he chose not to interview the president,” said Connecticut’s Democratic Congressman Jim Himes.
"No, I’m not going to be watching. Probably. Maybe I’ll see a little bit of it,” President Trump said.
Democrats agreed to Mueller’s request to have his long-time deputy with him on Wednesday, but he will only be allowed to answer questions during the Intelligence Committee hearing.
Wednesday’s hearings will be split across two committee appearances with three hours allotted for the Judiciary Committee and two hours for the Intelligence Committee.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, on the app for full coverage of the hearings.
