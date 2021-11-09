NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A New London restaurant features a robot that will serve up your meals.
The concept of having robots serving customers is a byproduct of the pandemic.
After an old Outback Steakhouse shut down, the owners of the Shaking Crab decided to think outside of the box and go futuristic high-tech.
Peanut is the newest robotic hire at Shaking Crab, along with Lola.
“We see that there is a shortage of manpower, so I came up with the robot,” said franchise owner Gulshan Soni.
Human waiters and waitresses will greet you and take your order, but the heavy lifting is done by Lola, who follows a magnetic floor track with chips embedded.
Peanut is a little more talkative and is programmed to each table via a chip tracking system in the ceiling.
“People are excited when they see the robot,” Soni said.
The robots work nonstop, no breaks, no overtime, no benefits, except a daily charge.
“I think it was really convenient,” said Gloria Mann.
“I think it’s pretty cool. You know be served by the robot, it’s really interesting,” said Jack Lima.
Peanut also does the dishes, takes your plate back to the human dishwasher.
