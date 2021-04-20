(WFSB) – Connecticut is partnering with Rock-N-Roll legend Steven Van Zandt.
The founding member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and actor on the tv show “The Sopranos,” joined local education officials via Zoom to announce the launch of “Teachrock.”
It is an arts integration curriculum created by the Rock-N-Roll Forever Foundation, which Van Zandt founded.
Governor Ned Lamont says Teachrock will be offered in schools to engage students using the history of popular music and culture in core subjects such as English, Language Arts, and Social Studies.
Van Zandt says the curriculum was designed for all students, not just music students, for every grade level.
“Kids come to school with gifts. Gifts of imagination, gifts of instinct, emotion, curiosity in place. We don’t have to teach them. Let us see what they have and design what these gifts already are. That is what we are all about,” Van Zandt said.
“What Teachrock does is inspire young people. They don’t need more STEM, they don’t need more Zoom. They got to get together, socialize, they got to get back in the classroom, and I think music inspires every day and music also teaches every day,” Lamont said.
Each year, districts can apply to participate in the Teachrock partnership.
