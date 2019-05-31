ROCKVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Thousands of people from all over the world will be rocking out to live bands at a newly-opened museum in Tolland County.
A three-day festival called Rockstock is happening at the New England Motorcycle Museum in Rockville starting Friday.
This year marks the motorcycle festival's second year.
In addition to three days of live music, there will be motorcycle stunt shows, hillclimbs, bike shows, minibike racing and a Saturday performance by world jump record holder Doug Danger.
The first band, Indian Summer, starts playing at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Ticket sales will be capped at 10,000, according to organizers.
Friday's passes are $20 each, then the price bumps up to $30 for Saturday. For Sunday, the price drops to $25.
For a list of the performing bands and live events, or to purchase tickets, head here.
