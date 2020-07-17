ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many families to do activities together outside their homes, but that hasn't stopped some in rocky Hill from taking a trip to the movies in style.
Watching John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John under the stars on a 37-foot inflatable screen? Yeah - Sounds like a good time.
"You just stay in your car - like this - I was just sitting right there," Patti of Rocky Hill said.
'Grease' is only the first of three drive-in movies scheduled to air at Rocky Hill High School this summer.
Following the classic is E.T the extraterrestrial and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
But no matter what's showing on the big screen - experiencing it in the car with a family brings back some special memories.
"We used to go in pajamas," Patty said. "My dad put a mattress in the station wagon, and we'd go. Then you'd go as a high schooler and you don't watch the movie."
"They like the nostalgia," Logan Gauvin, Rocky Hill Recreation Supervisor said Friday night. "They like seeing things in the past get brought up. So drive-in movies were big way back when, and I think they're starting to come back up
"With COVID-19 going on, we can't go and watch movies as a family," Padma Denni said. "This is a great chance for us to watch movies as a family and get some cool breeze."
The drive in is only limited to Rocky Hill residents but perhaps the best part? It's absolutely free!
"It's just a fun and engaging opportunity for everybody to be safe and have fun," Gauvin said. "We've got 40 cars here tonight - it's jam-packed! We've got a full house, and we expect nothing less for the rest of the movies this summer."
