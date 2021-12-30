ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Town of Rocky Hill has canceled the December 31 COVID-19 test kit distribution.
The town has not received the at-home rapid test kits from the State of Connecticut.
At this time, the January 4 distribution at the town hall is still scheduled to go on as planned.
Rocky Hill residents can visit here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.