ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Another Connecticut restaurant is getting some much-needed help from a social media giant.
The New York Pickle Deli, in Rocky Hill, is the next CT establishment to be selected to receive financial support from The Barstool Fund, created by Barstool Sports.
The Barstool Fund has raised more than $22 million in an effort to help restaurants all across the country.
The New York Pickle Deli has been in business for over 30 years.
This is the fifth Connecticut restaurant that has been chosen by the Barstool Fund to receive assistance.
