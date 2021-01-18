ROCKY HILL (WFSB) – A Rocky Hill family tonight is wondering just how they became victims of grand theft auto at their home, while they were home.
Normally the happy ending of a story comes at the end, but tonight it’s at the beginning as the Cabrera’s are happy to both of their car’s in their 2 car garage because this afternoon when Gabe walked into the garage from inside the house, one of those cars was missing.
“So 2:30 this afternoon we are at home, I went out to the garage and I noticed my car was gone,” Gabriel Cabrera said Monday. “It was stolen from right inside our garage.”
And from right under his nose, the car fob-key was in its holder inside the vehicle and someone entered the garage and stole the 2019 Volvo. The Cabrera’s called police first but they didn’t have high hopes.
“I thought we would find it without wheels and with extensive damage,” Cabrera said.
But this car’s GPS system saved the day. The dealer, through an app was able to activate the car’s lights and horn, which freaked who ever stole the car, because it was found abandoned in Hartford’s North End near Keney Park.
Police dusted the car for fingerprints and returned it to Gabriel and his wife.
There’s not a scratch on it. Still the Cabrera’s are concerned about the future.
“I think anytime intruders come into your house and commit a crime it makes you very leery,” Cabrera said. “This has been a great neighborhood never had an incident like this, but now you have to keep doors locked garage doors closed and the keys inside the house.”
Hartford Police continue to investigate and have a warning for everyone to be careful because a similar theft was also reported today in Cromwell.
