ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A police investigation into allegations of misconduct nearly ended the football season early for Rocky Hill.
Near cancellation and uncertainty jeopardized the team’s season until Saturday night when the varsity team could play Tolland High School.
The visiting team, Rocky Hill High School walked onto the Tolland High School field with confidence as families cheered.
In early November, Channel 3 learned a football game had to be forfeited following reports of inappropriate conduct of which police called “potentially criminal in nature.”
Channel 3 attempted to speak with Rocky Hill parents at the Saturday night game about the incident, but all declined, calling the incident “a touchy subject.”
Nonetheless, parents told Channel 3 they were happy to see the team back on the field.
In a letter to parents, Principal Mario Almeida said the incident involved several student athletes who violated the Board of Education’s policies on conduct.
Earlier, Channel 3 spoke with a parent who felt cancelling a game or the season was excessive.
"My personal opinion is they should only penalize the people involved in the incident not every single player, granted, it’s a team,” said Jody Lukens.
According to school officials, proper punishment for the students was taken.
"A thorough investigation was conducted, and appropriate administrative actions have been taken in response to the situation," said Almeida.
“The administration has determined it is appropriate to resume the football season."
The Rocky Hill Terriers were scheduled to play against the Tolland Eagles on Friday night, but instead played on Saturday night.
The school said the Junior Varsity game scheduled for the Saturday has not yet been rescheduled but may be played at some point early next week.
As for the incident itself or the consequences, the students are protected by student privacy laws.
