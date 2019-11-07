ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Players on the Rocky Hill High School football team are suiting up for practice and will get to finish out their season.
Last Friday, the team was sidelined over possible inappropriate behavior that happened in the locker room.
The football team forfeited their game against Plainville last week, and police continue to investigate.
In a letter sent home to parents on Thursday, the principal said a number of student-athletes violated Board of Education policies and appropriate administrative actions have been taken.
The administration said the season can resume, starting with practice Thursday and Friday.
The varsity game at Tolland High School will be played on Saturday.
