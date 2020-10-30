ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The entire student body at Rocky Hill High School is being told to quarantine for two weeks.
This comes after several positive cases were reported, and those individuals had attended classes over a four-day period, school officials said.
The school will be on a two-week remote learning plan through Friday Nov. 13.
All after-school athletics will be canceled during the quarantine.
No other Rocky Hill schools are impacted at this time.
