ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – School administrators are investigating an incident where a student made a verbal threat on Wednesday morning.
Officials released a statement that said one student made the verbal threat at Rocky Hill High School.
The police department is also investigating the incident.
According to school officials, at no time was any student, staff member, or community member placed in danger.
No additional details about the threat were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.