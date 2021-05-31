ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day.
In Rocky Hill, a parade kicked off in-person for the first time in two years, following the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the large crowds to the maskless marchers, this Memorial Day things looked more normal.
“We are so excited to have a parade finally with this crazy weather,” said Laurie Boske of Rocky Hill. “It’s just great to see everybody together mask-free and the kids walking and the little ones participating and it’s just a wonderful day.”
Last year, The Rocky Hill Memorial Day parade was held virtually because of the pandemic.
But this year, Rocky Hill and many other towns were able to resume in-person ceremonies.
“I mean, you can tell by the turnout, everyone is so wanting to get together,” said Sebby Sorrentino, Andrew’s Ohana Foundation.
The parade stepped off this morning at Rocky Hill High School.
Among those marching were veterans, elected officials, first responders and sports teams.
“It’s such a great community,” said Lynn Sorrentino, Andrew’s Ohana Foundation. “It’s so nice to see the floats from Gilbert Farm and some of the tractors coming down the road. They’ve done a great job preparing for it. So, I’m so glad the weather cooperated.”
The rain tapered off just in time for the parade.
“It’s patriotic,” said Michael Romano, an attorney. “Everybody that’s here loves America. We love the freedoms we have, and this is a great way to get out and show it.”
A total of 42 organizations participated in this year’s event.
Amid the sea of red, white, and blue, folks took time to the reflect and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“My dad was a WW2 veteran, he was wounded, purple heart recipient, and that was probably his greatest thrill and greatest honor to serve our country,” said John Acey of Rocky Hill. “So, it’s always special for us.”
“Honestly, it’s just great,” said Christian Olak of Rocky Hill. “It’s a great thing to do for the community and a great thing to do overall.”
Spectators also said it was a great way to say “thank you” to those who served the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.