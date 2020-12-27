WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a Rocky Hill Police cruiser has shut down a busy roadway in the town of Wethersfield.
Officials say it happened around 1 Sunday afternoon on the Silas Deane Highway in front of the shopping center by CVS.
The roadway is closed in both directions.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
The Rocky Hill and Cromwell Police Departments are aiding in this investigation.
