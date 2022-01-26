ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Rocky Hill Police Department launched an app that keeps citizens informed.
The app, made possible by a partnership with Atlas One, will send alerts about anything from crimes to parking bans.
The app is not only for Rocky Hill residents. Anyone can download it and select the locations you want to get alerts from.
Sgt. Steve Morgan said the Department said that while they update social media, people want more. “They want public safety information so this app accomplishes that because you don’t have to be a social media user to download this app and get information in real time from the police department.”
