Keep an eye out for a tiny dinosaur!
A photographer in Rocky Hill posted an adorable video on Facebook of a child who just wanted to crawl around in his dinosaur costume during a photo shoot.
"From Labor to Love" shared the video on their Facebook page on Saturday, and it has already been shared more than 200,000 times and has almost 10 million views.
Joann Marrero said "Baby JD" and his parents Ines Montes Gonzalez and Damian Gonzalez are overwhelmed by the nice comments.
Check out the full video here.
