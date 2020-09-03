ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Rocky Hill police are advising residents of people representing themselves at MDC employees in town.
The police department received a report of an unmarked white van in the west end of town with the occupants representing themselves as MDC employees.
Police contacted the MDC and they reported that they do not have anyone working in the area.
No description of the occupants or further description of the van was released.
Rocky Hill police are advising residents that if someone goes to their door identifying themselves as MDC workers or if there is a white van that looks out of place, contact police at 860-258-7640.
