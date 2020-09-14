ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Rocky Hill Police Department routine phone lines are down on Monday night.
The police department said it appears that many phone lines are down throughout other town agencies.
The 911 emergency phone system is still functioning, and the department is able to receive emergency calls.
The department said it is working to get the phone line restored as quickly as possible.
