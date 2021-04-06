ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man's death is under investigation in Rocky Hill.
According to police, they were called around 7:25 p.m. Monday to an address on Pondside Lane for a welfare check.
When they arrived, they said they found a dead man inside.
Rocky Hill detectives, along with members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division, were called to the scene.
They labeled the death as "suspicious."
The identity of the man has not been released.
