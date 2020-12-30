ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - Police are investigating a serious multi-car crash on Main Street Wednesday night.
According to police, two people were seriously injured in the crash near 3372 Main Street around 7:30 p.m.
Police said Main Street in Rocky Hill will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic from Brook Street to the Cromwell town line while the crash is investigated.
This road closure will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation and/or utility pole repair.
A timeframe when Main Street may be re-opened is unknown at this time.
Drivers traveling in this area are asked to seek an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.