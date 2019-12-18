ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Rocky Hill police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Wednesday morning.
Police said around 7:40 a.m., a white van with two older people inside, approached a young female.
It happened near the intersection of Orchard Street and Berkshire Road.
The incident wasn’t reported to police until around 4 p.m.
There is no further description of the car or it’s occupants.
Police said they aren’t certain anything criminal took place, but they will have extra patrols in the area on Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.