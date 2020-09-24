ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Rocky Hill police are taking back an alert about a van that was considered suspicious after it approached two middle school students on Wednesday.
According to police, the driver of a van, which displayed “Carrying School Children” on it, approached two students who were walking to Griswold Middle School on Wednesday morning.
Police had said the driver offered a ride to students but they kept walking. A similar van was also seen the same day in the area of West Hill School.
After this report, the school district said it wasn't associated with their contracted transportation service, and the school resource officer is working with the administration to investigate.
Further investigation revealed that the van was a legitimate transportation van from a transportation company that is used to transport students to a school outside of Rocky Hill.
Police said it appears the driver believed the students were supposed to be on her van.
"Although this incident did not pose any danger, it is an excellent reminder to have a talk with your kids about never getting into a strangers car, and immediately reporting any suspicious behavior to a trusted adult," police said in a Facebook post.
