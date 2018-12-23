Rocky Hill Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a Rocky Hill man who they said did not return home after visiting a friend on Sunday.
Police said they are searching for 79-year-old Alfred Papineau Jr. whose daughter said he did not return home on Sunday afternoon after visiting with a friend in East Hampton at about 1:30 p.m.
Police described Papineau as a 5’10” white male, weighing approximately 155lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.
Police said Papineau was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black jacket.
Papineau drives a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata bearing Connecticut registration 704ZHK, police said.
Police said Papineau suffers from dementia.
Those with information regarding his location are asked to contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-7640 and reference RHPD case number 18-32653.
