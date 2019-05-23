ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Rocky Hill police are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery Thursday morning.
Police were called to the TD Bank on Cromwell Avenue just after 10:30 a.m.
The unidentified suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and passed a note indicating that he had a gun, and demanded money.
Police said no weapon was ever displaced.
The suspect got a sum of money then fled on foot, and was seen getting into the passenger side of a white older model Nissan sedan.
The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s, approximately 6’ tall, and 185 pounds.
He was seen wearing a dark colored crew neck sweatshirt and a black hat with “Ford” written on the front.
Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Rocky Hill police at 860-285-7640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.