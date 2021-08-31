ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of Rocky Hill residents sounded off at a public safety meeting Tuesday evening.

After a carjacking in broad daylight this weekend, neighbors say they’ve had enough of the car thefts that have been increasing since last year.

Rocky Hill Police say a black Volkswagon SUV pulled up to a woman while she was sitting in her car.

That’s when one of the suspects jumped out of the car and told her he had a gun, pulled her out of her car, stole her phone, and took off with her vehicle, all of this happening at 4:00 in the afternoon.

"The woman who was pulled from this vehicle actually has bruising on her arm that she showed to me. They were terrified. They were angry," Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta noted.

The woman’s car has since been recovered, but the carjacking has sent soundwaves through the Rocky Hill community, which has been dealing with a string of car thefts since late last year.

"To me, it’s a concern, because my grandkids are over my house very often," Rocky Hill resident Gabe Cabrera stated.

We first spoke with Gabe in January after his car was stolen from his garage.

Six months later, people broke into his garage again, this time taking off with personal items.

"This is not a crime that’s happening in the middle of the night. This is a crime that’s taking place in the middle of the afternoon," Cabrera explained.

Cabrera and dozens of residents shared their frustrations at a public safety meeting with the mayor, police chief, and state representative Kerry Wood.

Several neighbors shared that they’ve been robbed or burglarized in the past few months.

"We have video of the kids, or if you want to call them kids or whoever, coming into the neighborhood trying to get into certain cars," Rocky Hill resident Bob Scotti says.

Rocky Hill leaders say they’ve increased patrol officers, created a new tip line, and are setting up neighborhood watches.

On Wednesday, a new policy will give police departments the ability to collect information about a juvenile’s prior criminal history, which will highlight repeat offenders and offer early intervention.

Rep. Wood says they’re also pushing for a bill that will get juveniles in front of a judge quicker.

"The violence is escalating. People are more scared than ever and are really lost. They really just want to see the state step up," Wood added.

Wood says she’s pushing for this juvenile bill to be included in the special session next month. She says it’s likely because of all the pressure the state has been under.