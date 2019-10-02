ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Rocky Hill said they are searching for the second of two suspects in several vehicle burglaries.
The burglaries happened early Wednesday morning.
Patrol officers reported that they were able to apprehend the first suspect who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.
The search for the second suspect happened in the area of Dividend Road and Main Street.
He was described by police as wearing a gray sweatshirt with no shoes.
Police warned residents in the area that they may see increased police activity in the area, including K9 units.
They said they do not believe the suspect to be a threat to public safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Hill police at 860-258-7640.
