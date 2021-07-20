ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Local leaders in Rocky Hill are trying to figure out how to curb juvenile crime.

It’s a problem that’s been a hot topic among communities and lawmakers across Connecticut.

Rocky Hill police Chief Michael Custer said he has increased manpower to try and protect the public, but local leaders across the state really believe something needs to change at the state level to solve the problem.

Rocky Hill police said car thefts and break-ins are on the rise and many of the perpetrators are children. Juvenile crime has spiked this year in communities across Connecticut.

Monday night, Rocky Hill became the latest community to host a public forum on the issue with local leaders, police, and members of the public. Leaders in several communities have been pushing for a special session among lawmakers solely dedicated to juvenile crime.

At Monday’s meeting, members of the public said they were fed up and that something needed to change.

“We're fearful for our safety,” said Steve Harvey of Rocky Hill. “People are scared, they're nervous, they're mad and they're really friggin’ angry.”

Rocky Hill is not the only town dealing with the issue.

Southington, Glastonbury and Manchester have already hosted similar forums and more are planned.