Swimming area at Rocky Neck State Park closed for weekend

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have closed Rocky Neck State Park due to an active investigation.

Officials have not said if any injuries have been reported.

DEEP, along with State and East Lyme Police, continue to investigate.

