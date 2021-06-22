NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A new water quality report on Thursday showed all state park swimming areas are open, except one very popular one.
Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic is closed for swimming after a certain indicator bacteria was detected during a routine water testing.
The report came from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection.
The water will be retested on Wednesday afternoon. Results are expected the same day.
DEEP noted that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. They are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
Another swimming area, at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, is closed for maintenance.
All other state park swimming areas are open for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.