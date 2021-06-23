NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic reopened its swimming area on Wednesday after closing it the day before.
A water quality report on Tuesday forced the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close it to swimmers.
Indicator bacteria was detected during a routine water testing.
The report came from DEEP.
However, the water was retested on Wednesday and the all clear was given.
DEEP noted that indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens. They are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
Another swimming area, at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret, is closed for maintenance.
All other state park swimming areas are open for business.
