NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Two state park swimming areas remain closed due to bacteria concerns.
Any updated water quality report from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Friday said there is no swimming at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Gay City State Park in Hebron.
Both swimming areas will be tested later on Friday. Rocky Neck’s results are expected on Friday, while Gay City State Park’s are expected Saturday.
These swimming areas are closed as temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s along the shoreline on Friday, and 90s inland.
DEEP said that the parks themselves remain open. It's just the swimming areas that are closed.
It also noted that the swimming area Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret remained closed due to maintenance.
DEEP said that bacteria are not disease-carrying pathogens; however, they are one of the tools it uses to evaluate the potential for contamination.
It tests the water of swimming areas every week.
See the latest water quality report by clicking here.
