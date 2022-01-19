ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A crash is causing significant delays along I-91.
It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night on the northbound side by Exit 22 in Rocky Hill.
State Police say a car had gone over the guardrail and rolled over.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash.
Delays continue to build along I-91 North and State Police anticipate to alleviate some lane closures within the hour.
