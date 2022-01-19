91 Rollover

A rollover is causing heavy delays along I-91 North in Rocky Hill.

 (Photo provided by CT DOT)

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A crash is causing significant delays along I-91.

It happened around 7:30 Wednesday night on the northbound side by Exit 22 in Rocky Hill.

State Police say a car had gone over the guardrail and rolled over.

Serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Delays continue to build along I-91 North and State Police anticipate to alleviate some lane closures within the hour.

