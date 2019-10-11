ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Police say a rollover crash has closed Cold Spring Road and is causing power outages in Rocky Hill.
Police say Cold Spring Road is closed between Cromwell Avenue and Highland Avenue.
Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
Eversource is reporting over 1800 power outages in Rocky Hill.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.