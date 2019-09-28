WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A rollover crash has closed three lanes on I-91 northbound in Windsor Saturday, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Officials say the crash is between Exits 35 and 36. The crash was reported at 12:25 p.m.
State police said there were minor injuries in the crash.
