COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Part of Rt. 2 in Colchester is closed as police investigate a serious crash.
It happened on the eastbound side around 10:40 Sunday night.
At least one person had been ejected from the vehicle.
Life Star is responding to the scene.
