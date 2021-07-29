COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of a busy roadway in Coventry.
It happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Main Street.
Police said one vehicle rolled over. A utility pole was damaged in the collision.
Main Street is closed between Daly Road and Ripley Hill while police investigate.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear if anyone was injured or how long that section of Main Street is expected to be closed for.
