GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - State Police have closed down part Rt. 2 West in Glastonbury as they continue to investigate a rollover.
It happened around 6:40 Sunday night between Exits 10 and 8.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or when that section of Rt. 2 is expected to fully reopen.
