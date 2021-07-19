ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Six people were sent to the hospital following a rollover that closed part of I-91 in Enfield Sunday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. night along the southbound side.
The highway has since reopened.
Only one vehicle was involved, according to state police. The six people in it, including a 7-year-old child who was ejected, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All injuries were said to be minor.
I-91 south was shut down between Exits 49 and 48 while police investigated.
Traffic was diverted off of Exit 49.
