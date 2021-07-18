ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A rollover has closed part of I-91 in Enfield by the state line.
It happened around 10 Sunday night along the southbound side.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash and at least two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
I-91 South is shut down between Exits 49 and 48 while police investigate.
It is unclear how long officials anticipate that section of I-91 South will be closed for.
Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 49.
