MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A rollover has forced officials to close down part of I-691 in Meriden.
State Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday on the westbound side by Exit 11.
I-691 West is closed between Exits 10 and 9 while officials continue to investigate.
Drivers can expect delays and are asked to seek alternate routes.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
