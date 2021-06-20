NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 South is back open following a rollover Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 3:20 near Exit 25 in New Britain.
Route 9 South was closed between Exits 25 and 23 while police investigated, but was reopened a short period later.
Officials have not said if any injuries were reported in the crash.
