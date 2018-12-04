EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - If you want some lettuce on your sandwich or a salad at dinner, you might have a hard time finding some.
Even if you do find some, it might cost you.
That shortage, along with the price increase, is the result of last month’s recall of romaine lettuce.
As long as the romaine lettuce isn’t from a certain area of California, the FDA says it’s OK to eat.
But grocery stores and shoppers are still seeing a lingering effect and that includes rising costs.
“Everything had to get repacked, done over. Everything with romaine, got thrown away,” said Dennis Annicelli.
Dennis Annicelli with T and J Supermarket in East Haven says he’s been a produce buyer for pretty much his entire life.
“You’re seeing lettuce short and expensive,” Annicelli said.
He says it’s all because of that romaine recall.
“It’s been the second or third time it’s happened in the last few years. People have sort of had it right now. They’re not trustworthy, they don’t trust romaine anymore,” Annicelli said.
So naturally, consumers started looked for other options.
“We just use the iceberg, especially having little grand kids, they come over, I don’t want them getting sick,” said Phyllis DeMaio.
With so many turning to iceberg, the demand was higher than the supply, causing the price of a case of lettuce to skyrocket.
“Lettuce can be between $14, 18, 20, but never at $65 like it is,” said Annicelli.
Because of that, over at West Center Market in Wallingford, they’re pretty much out of lettuce, with its owner telling Eyewitness News, his only options for greens are spinach and kale.
So, what about romaine on your supermarket shelves?
Well, it should now be labeled with the area where it was harvested, along with a date, letting you know it’s safe.
“We do get a couple of customers that will eat it, but most wont right now. I mean it is good, right there, we’re selling it. We have people who will eat it and people who won’t touch it or go near it,” said Annicelli.
Annicelli says he expects this to stay like this for a while, until at least consumers start trusting and are willing to go back to romaine lettuce.
