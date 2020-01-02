EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A worker suffered serious injuries after falling off of a roof in East Granby.
According to police, it happened at a home on South Main Street on Thursday afternoon.
Police said the Black Rhino Roofing company was performing work on the house when it happened.
The worker was brought to a local hospital by ambulance.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.