NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A popular attraction at a furniture store in New Haven was off limits on Friday following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
The ropes course at Jordan's Furniture closed after a team member tested positive, according to It Adventure Ropes Course, which operates the attraction.
There's no word on when the team member was last at the location.
"We are in the process of working with our local health department to determine next steps and will keep you informed," the company wrote on social media. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding. Our staff and guests health are a priority and we want everyone to be safe."
A spokesperson told Channel 3 that the company hoped to know more information later in the day on Friday.
It Adventure said it was working to contact guests who had reservations for Friday to see if visits could be rescheduled.
