HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Even though the Travelers Championship ended three months ago, Rory McIlroy has committed to the 2020 tournament.
The 2020 tournament is set to take place next June at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
McIlroy’s victory in Sunday’s TOUR Championship gave him the 2018-2019 FedExCup title. He is only the second play to win the season-long FedExCup points championship twice.
McIlroy is also currently No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
He did not attend the 2019 Travelers Championship.
“I really missed playing at TPC River Highlands this year, so I’m looking forward to coming back in 2020,” McIlroy said. “The Travelers Championship is one of the best events on the PGA TOUR, with a tremendous atmosphere, great fans, an awesome practice facility and now a new clubhouse that I can’t wait to see.”
McIlroy made his Travelers Championship debut in 2017, where he tied for 17th. Then in 2018, he tied for 12th.
The 30-year-old from Northern Ireland turned professional in 2007.
“We’re planning on having a fantastic Travelers Championship in 2020 with another world-class field, and Rory’s commitment is just the beginning,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We’ve gotten to know Rory over the years and developed a really great relationship with him. He’s supported our tournament in the past and said he wanted to come back. I can’t wait to see him play next year.”
The 2020 Travelers Championship is set to be held June 22 through the 28th. For more information, click here.
