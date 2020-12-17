WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford Center is typically busy this time of year.
Winter Storm Bailey put the shopping season on hold Thursday morning.
Roughly a foot of snow was measured early in West Hartford Center and it continued to come down at a steady rate around 5 a.m.
Channel 3 saw several private contractors circling through the area, clearing sidewalks and parking lots.
They said it’s hard to keep up with due to the snow’s steady nature. The same went for public works plows.
Property managers were also working to clear their areas.
"We'll be out here until the snow stops, trying to make it safe for unsuspecting pedestrians who don't want snow falling on them," said Christopher Randall, Randall Property Maintenance.
Officials continue to urge people to stay home if they don’t need to go out. Their message was to let the crews do their job and clear the roads.
