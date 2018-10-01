On the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting, bump stocks are now banned in Connecticut.
The killer in the Las Vegas massacre used an after-market device so an automatic weapon can fire faster.
Bump stock ban takes effect today
It's just one of several new laws that took effect on Oct. 1.
Lawmakers have changed the rules on everything from guns, to insurance cards, to feminine hygiene products.
This past session, lawmakers passed some 200 new laws.
A new law calls for better treatment of women while they are in prison.
Pregnant prisoners can no longer be restrained and taxpayers will now provide feminine personal hygiene products to incarcerated women.
Taxpayers now no longer have to carry a paper insurance card in their car. A digital version on your phone will suffice if asked by police to show proof of insurance.
For anyone thinking of a turtle as a pet, cross the red-eared slider turtle off your list. They are now banned in Connecticut because they compete with native turtles for food.
As of Oct. 1, you can no longer smoke at a town owned MetroNorth train platform.
There is also a new law regarding those annoying robocalls. If the person or company who dials the robocalls uses a device to hide their number from caller ID, they can be charged with a misdemeanor.
Also, skateboarders and those who roller-blade under the age of 16 must now wear a helmet.
It would be nice if you could at least post a link to the laws you are not highlighting.
