(WFSB) - Crews are actively working to restore power to residents across the state after a bout of rain moved through.
Channel 3 meteorologists noted that the weather became severe at times specifically in the Sharon and Kent areas of the state.
The storms began to wind down around 8:30 Wednesday night.
As of 9 p.m., about 9,100 Eversource customers are without power at this time, while there are twelve United Illuminating customers left in the dark.
New Milford has the most outages with a little over 1,100 Eversource customers still without power.
In Woodstock, a fallen tree in the area of 360 Child Road forced a drivers to rethink their travel plans.
The 1-360 block can be accessed via Route 197.
Drivers looking to gain access to the 379-460 block can use Brickyard.
