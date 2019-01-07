HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Tuesday morning commute could feature precipitation of all kinds.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said most of the state may start to see snow around midnight.
The shoreline, however, may see an icy mix of sleet, snow and rain.
Temperatures will start out in the 20s but rise to 32 degrees by the morning.
"[Tuesday] morning's commute could be messy," Haney said. "There is an Early Warning Weather Alert in effect for this period."
The precipitation everywhere will transition to rain by early Tuesday afternoon.
"This system will result in small accumulations of under an inch, but again, will impact [Tuesday] morning's commute," Haney said. "The storm causing this headache will move through quickly, and weather conditions will improve [Tuesday] afternoon."
The state will see partial clearing and temperatures could rise to 40 degrees or higher.
The roads will be in much better shape for the Tuesday afternoon commute.
Then comes round two.
"Get ready for a smaller headache again Wednesday morning," Haney said. "Another storm will swing through southern New England late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning."
This round is expected to bring some mixed precipitation or plain rain during the Wednesday morning commute. Slippery driving conditions may develop in parts of the state.
"Cold air will be in far shorter supply, so it is likely that much of the state would receive just plain rain," Haney said.
Snow showers may linger into Wednesday afternoon, despite temperatures near 40 degrees.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be dry, windy and cold with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
