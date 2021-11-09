EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 2 eastbound in East Hartford was closed because of a crash.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 5A and 5B on Tuesday morning.
It was first reported around 7:20 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved.
About 2 miles of congestion was reported around 8:20 a.m. between exits 2 and 5A.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.